$400 million says Mirador worth a look

San Diego, USA-based Mirador Therapeutics has announced its launch.
Founded and led by Mark McKenna several other former executives of Prometheus Biosciences - acquired in 2023 by Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) for $10.8 billion - Mirador aims to revolutionize precision medicine for immune-mediated inflammatory and fibrotic diseases by leveraging its proprietary Mirador360TM development engine to rapidly advance multiple programs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze