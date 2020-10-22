Sunday 11 January 2026

4D pharma merging with Longevity

Biotechnology
22 October 2020
merger-large

UK-based 4D pharma (AIM: DDDD), which is leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs) – a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome - and Longevity Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: LOAC) today announce the proposed merger of the two companies.

The news saw 4D pharma shares leap 21.6% to 113.35 pence as markets closed, while Longevity dipped 0.75% to $10.60 in late-morning New York trading.

The deal is worth up to $37.6 million to 4D pharma. As a result of the merger, 4D pharma plans to launch a new Nasdaq-listed American Depositary Share (ADS) program under the ticker symbol ‘LBPS’ and will immediately be admitted to trading on Nasdaq upon completion. 4D pharma will become dual-listed and ordinary shares will continue to be traded on AIM under the ticker symbol ‘DDDD’.

