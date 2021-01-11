$80 million financing for DiCE Molecules

US biotech DiCE Molecules, which is leveraging its proprietary DNA-encoded library platform to discover and develop next-generation therapeutics in immunology, has announced the completion of an $80 million Series C financing.

Proceeds from the financing will support the progression of the company’s first-in-class, oral interleukin (IL)-17 antagonist into clinical trials, as well as enable the advancement and expansion of its pre-clinical portfolio of additional PPI antagonists. The IL-17 family of cytokines are strong inducers of inflammation and are implicated in a variety of autoimmune diseases including psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.

