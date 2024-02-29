$82 million Series A for Parkinson’s cell therapy company

San Diego, USA-based Kenai Therapeutics, a biotech leveraging induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) tech to discover and develop a platform of allogeneic neuron replacement cell therapies for neurological disorders, has raised $82 million in a Series A financing.

The round was co-led by Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, Cure Ventures and The Column Group, with participation from Euclidean Capital and Saisei Ventures.