A little could go a long way for AstraZeneca vaccine

More details of an interim analysis of Phase III data for AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) coronavirus vaccine have been released, confirming the candidate to be safe and effective.

As announced in late November, the primary efficacy endpoint of the trial was met, showing overall effectiveness of 70% at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infection, two weeks after the final dose.

There were also no cases of severe infections or hospitalizations in the vaccine group.