A vaccine in a year? An insight into how the world's biggest pharma company is taking on the industry's ultimate challenge

Given that the task of tackling the coronavirus pandemic is arguably the biggest – and certainly the highest profile – challenge that the pharmaceutical industry has faced this century, it is appropriate that the world’s largest pharma company is among the leaders of the race to find a vaccine.

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Germany’s BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) could file for US emergency use approval of their two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, known as BNT162b2, later this month.

Clinical data on BNT162b2 is currently being submitted to other regulatory agencies, including the European Medicines Agency and Health Canada, under a ‘rolling review’ procedure which is intended to speed up the process.