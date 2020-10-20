A view of the company doing it all to fight COVID-19

Australia’s CSL Limited (ASX: CSL) is active in multiple therapeutic areas and across different scientific platforms, from immunology to respiratory and from plasma fractionation to egg-based vaccines.

This scientific capability and diverse portfolio has positioned the company to quickly respond to the COVID-19 public health crisis, and this response formed the main basis of an R&D day on Tuesday.

"Projects we think make sense both scientifically and that fit our capabilities"Bill Mezzanotte, executive vice president, head of research and development and chief medical officer, said: “CSL's acumen in vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant technologies, manufacturing capabilities and external partnerships, along with a therapeutic area focus and insight that includes immunology and respiratory, has supported the growth and progress of our pipeline and has also enabled us to respond quickly to the need for potential solutions in the world's fight against COVID-19.