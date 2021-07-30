AbbVie 2nd-qtr sales and EPS beat expectations

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021, showing that revenues were up 33.9% on a reported basis at $13.959 billion, beating the expectations of analysts polled by FactSet of $13.63 billion.
Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.42 on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis; Adjusted diluted EPS of $3.11 also beat expectations of $3.08, However, shares of AbbVie, which is still integrating the Allergan business it acquired in May 2020, dipped 1.8% to $116.75 by mid-morning.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze