AbbVie and Boehringer's Skyrizi shows impressive psoriatic arthritis results

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has announced positive top-line results from two Phase III studies of Skyrizi (risankizumab) in adults with active psoriatic arthritis.
The data from the KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 studies shows that significantly more patients treated with Skyrizi (150 mg) achieved the primary endpoint of meeting the American College of Rheumatology (ACR20) criteria at week 24 versus placebo.
Results of ranked secondary endpoints showed significant improvements in skin clearance, physical function at week 24.
