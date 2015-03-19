AbbVie and C2N ink global license deal for Alzheimer's disease therapy

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with C2N Diagnostics, a privately held protein diagnostic and therapeutic discovery company, to develop and commercialize a portfolio of anti-tau antibodies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and other neurological disorders.

This partnership builds upon AbbVie's commitment to pursue transformational disease-modifying therapies in Alzheimer's disease. Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

Tau stabilizes proteins that are responsible for the structure and transport in neuronal cells. Abnormal accumulation of altered tau protein is a leading indicator in a variety of neurodegenerative conditions including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy and corticobasal degeneration. In these conditions, the development of tau pathology strongly correlates with clinical disease progression.