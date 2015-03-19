Thursday 8 January 2026

AbbVie and C2N ink global license deal for Alzheimer's disease therapy

Biotechnology
19 March 2015
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with C2N Diagnostics, a privately held protein diagnostic and therapeutic discovery company, to develop and commercialize a portfolio of anti-tau antibodies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and other neurological disorders.

This partnership builds upon AbbVie's commitment to pursue transformational disease-modifying therapies in Alzheimer's disease. Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

Tau stabilizes proteins that are responsible for the structure and transport in neuronal cells. Abnormal accumulation of altered tau protein is a leading indicator in a variety of neurodegenerative conditions including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy and corticobasal degeneration. In these conditions, the development of tau pathology strongly correlates with clinical disease progression.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
Biotechnology
Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Poplar’s $50 million Series A to ‘transform treatment of atopic diseases’
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Lilly confirms bid to acquire Ventyx Biosciences
8 January 2026
Generics
Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Servier Ventures launched by French pharma
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Genmab selects Anthropic for AI-powered programs
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Nuevocor appoints Al Gianchetti as chief executive
8 January 2026
Poplar’s $50 million Series A to ‘transform treatment of atopic diseases’
8 January 2026
Lilly confirms bid to acquire Ventyx Biosciences
8 January 2026
Servier Ventures launched by French pharma
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze