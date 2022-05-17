AbbVie and Cugene collaborate on autoimmune diseases

US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has announced an exclusive worldwide license option agreement with clinical-stage biotech Cugene for CUG252, a potential best-in-class Treg-selective interleukin (IL)-2 mutein, as well as other novel IL-2 muteins, for the potential treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Selective IL-2 muteins have the potential to represent a major advancement in the standard of care for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Cugene's lead candidate, CUG252, is an engineered IL-2 mutein designed to selectively activate and expand immune-suppressive Treg cells while reducing undesired IL-2 activity on other IL-2 receptor expressing cells for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. CUG252 is currently in a Phase I study in healthy volunteers.

Financial and other terms of the deal