Monday 13 April 2026

AbbVie and Scripps ink broad-ranging collaboration

Biotechnology
9 December 2019
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US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: AbbVie) and non-profit Scripps Research today announced a collaboration to develop new therapies for a range of diseases, including in the therapeutic areas of oncology, immunology, neurology and fibrosis.

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