AbbVie buys Landos for up to $212.5 million

US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is to acquire Landos Biopharma (Nasdaq: LABP), news that sent the latter company’s share price rocketing by 165% during Monday afternoon’s trading.

Landos is a biopharma company focused on the development of novel, oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead investigational asset is NX-13, a first-in-class, oral NLRX1 agonist with a bimodal mechanism of action (MOA), which is anti-inflammatory and facilitates epithelial repair.