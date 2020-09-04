AbbVie deal worth potential $2 billion to I-Mab

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) signed a broad, global agreement for the development and commercialization of lemzoparlimab, an innovative anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody internally discovered and developed by the Chinese biopharma for the treatment of multiple cancers.
In addition, the partners have the potential to expand the collaboration to additional therapies as part of the deal, news of which sent shares in I-Mab higher by 5% during Friday morning’s trading.
Lemzoparlimab is one of the leading drug candidates among I-Mab's proprietary and innovative pipeline. It is designed to minimize inherent binding to normal red blood cells while preserving its strong anti-tumor activity, a critical attribute in potentially differentiating lemzoparlimab from other antibodies of the same class currently in development.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze