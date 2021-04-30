AbbVie's shares rise as 1st-qtr financials beat expectations

US drugmaker AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) shares rose as much as 2% pre-market today, after it announced financial results for the first quarter 2021 that beat expectations and saw a massive jump in pharmaceutical revenue for the reporting period.

The company generated $13.0 billion in revenue for the quarter in 2021, up 51% from $8.6 billion in the same quarter in 2020, and beating the FactSet consensus was $12.7 billion.

AbbVie's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were $2.95, against a FactSet consensus of $2.81.