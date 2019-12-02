Sunday 11 January 2026

AbbVie's Skyrizi listed on PBS in Australia

Biotechnology
2 December 2019
abbvie_sign_large

The Australian subsidiary of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has announced the federal government’s decision to list Skyrizi (risankizumab), a new treatment option for adults living with severe chronic plaque psoriasis, which eligible Australian patients will be able to access from December 1, 2019 on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS).

Skyrizi is part of a collaboration between German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

The Food and Drug Administration in April this year approved Skyrizi for plaque psoriasis, the first US approval for an immunology therapy which AbbVie hopes will help lead the big biotech into a post-Humira future.

