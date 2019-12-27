Sunday 11 January 2026

Abeona up on PRIME designation for gene therapy ABO-102 for the treatment of MPS IIIA

Biotechnology
27 December 2019
abeona_large

US cell and gene therapy company Abeona Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ABEO) saw its shares gain 4.2% to $3.75 in after-hours trading Tuesday, after it announced that the European Medicines Agency has granted the designation of Priority Medicines ( PRIME) for its ABO-102, which studies its punctual gene therapy based on adeno-associated virus 9 (AAV9) for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA).

The PRIME designation is based on clinical and non-clinical data from the study Transpher A global clinical trial Phase I/II evaluating a single dose of ABO-102 for the treatment of children with MPS IIIA.

"The PRIME designation from the EMA for the ABO-102 program recognizes the urgent need for a treatment option for children with MPS IIIA, and highlights the potential of ABO-102 to modify the progression of this disease overload lysosomal devastating,” said Dr João Siffert, president and chief executive.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Abeona trial setback sends shares downwards
23 September 2019
Biotechnology
Appointments at Abeona
26 June 2019
Biotechnology
Ultragenyx in-licenses rights to ABO-102 for Sanfilippo syndrome
18 May 2022
Biotechnology
Abeona inks licensing agreement with Regenxbio
6 November 2018




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze