Abingworth raises $465 million for new life sciences fund

Life sciences investment group Abingworth has announced the final closing of its latest transatlantic venture fund, Abingworth Bioventures 8 (ABV 8) at $465 million. ABV 8, which is Abingworth’s 13th life sciences fund, exceeded its target of $375 million and closed at its hard cap.

ABV 8 will target companies developing innovative therapeutics with potential to significantly improve human health. As with previous funds, ABV 8 will invest in opportunities in the USA, UK and Continental Europe.

ABV 8 will invest broadly across multiple stages including seed and early stage, development-stage companies, including VIPEs (Venture Investments in Public Equities), and Clinical Co-development opportunities. Total investment size per company will typically range from $15 million to $30 million.