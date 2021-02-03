Monday 12 January 2026

Abingworth raises $465 million for new life sciences fund

Biotechnology
3 February 2021
money_drugs_scales_large-1-

Life sciences investment group Abingworth has announced the final closing of its latest transatlantic venture fund, Abingworth Bioventures 8 (ABV 8) at $465 million. ABV 8, which is Abingworth’s 13th life sciences fund, exceeded its target of $375 million and closed at its hard cap.

ABV 8 will target companies developing innovative therapeutics with potential to significantly improve human health. As with previous funds, ABV 8 will invest in opportunities in the USA, UK and Continental Europe.

ABV 8 will invest broadly across multiple stages including seed and early stage, development-stage companies, including VIPEs (Venture Investments in Public Equities), and Clinical Co-development opportunities. Total investment size per company will typically range from $15 million to $30 million.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
GammaDelta Therapeutics raises seed funding from Abingworth
16 September 2016
Pharmaceutical
Abingworth raises $105 million for first dedicated clinical co-development fund
21 January 2016
Biotechnology
UAE investment a boost for UK life sciences
24 March 2021
Biotechnology
Abingworth raises $582 million for fund supporting late-stage research
10 May 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze