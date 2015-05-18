Friday 9 January 2026

Ablynx and Genzyme collaborate on MS research

Biotechnology
18 May 2015
Belgian biopharma company Ablynx has entered into an exclusive research collaboration with Genzyme, Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) rare disease company, to investigate Nanobodies against a target in multiple sclerosis.

It specifically aligns with Genzyme’s early-stage MS research programs involving neuroprotection and central nervous system repair. Neurodegeneration observed in MS is not directly targeted by existing treatments, and Genzyme’s research efforts aim to address this unmet need. It would target the underlying causes of the disease’s progression and develop treatments to protect neurons and promote repair of CNS damage.

Genzyme will have the right to perform in vitro and in vivo research with Ablynx’ Nanobodies in MS-relevant models in exchange for an exclusivity fee. When the studies are completed, Genzyme will have the option to negotiate a license agreement.

