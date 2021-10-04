Academia and industry efforts offer renewed hope for rare pediatric brain tumor therapy

Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) is an extremely rare pediatric brain tumor with a dismal prognosis. On average, less than 50% of patients are expected to be alive a year after diagnosis.
GlobalData notes that the attrition rate of drugs for gliomas, which include DIPG, is high compared to other cancers, and there is only a 6% chance of a glioma drug transitioning from Phase II clinical trials to an approved therapy. The data and analytics company notes that this environment has led to there being no US Food and Drug Administration or the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved drugs for DIPG. However, innovative approaches to generate pipeline candidates, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI), may give new therapies a chance of approval.
“DIPG is a true orphan indication for which accelerated development programs and special designations are greatly needed. It could be a big opportunity, too. Rare disease drugs routinely command a $250,000-$350,000 per-year price tag in the US, which, in the case of DIPG, could easily result in global peak sales in the $70 million-$95 million range,” noted GlobalData’s senior oncology analyst Sakis Palioras.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze