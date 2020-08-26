Sunday 11 January 2026

Acadia adds novel pain program to portfolio via acquisition

Biotechnology
26 August 2020
Acadia Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ACAD) yesterday said it has acquired fellow USA-based biotech CerSci Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company with worldwide rights to a portfolio of novel compounds for neurological conditions, including non-opioid therapies for acute and chronic pain.

The lead development program is a unique reactive species decomposition accelerant (RSDAx), a first-in-class mechanism focused on interrupting pathways that sensitize neurons to pain. The portfolio contains additional preclinical stage molecules, including brain penetrant molecules, with potential for symptomatic and disease modifying treatment utility in neurodegenerative diseases.

SVB Leerink Research analyst Marc Goodman, in a research note Tuesday, said the deal “should help increase credibility for sustainable growth at the company.” Acadia’s shares closed Tuesday at $38.37, up just under 1%.

