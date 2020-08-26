Acadia adds novel pain program to portfolio via acquisition

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ACAD) yesterday said it has acquired fellow USA-based biotech CerSci Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company with worldwide rights to a portfolio of novel compounds for neurological conditions, including non-opioid therapies for acute and chronic pain.
The lead development program is a unique reactive species decomposition accelerant (RSDAx), a first-in-class mechanism focused on interrupting pathways that sensitize neurons to pain. The portfolio contains additional preclinical stage molecules, including brain penetrant molecules, with potential for symptomatic and disease modifying treatment utility in neurodegenerative diseases.
SVB Leerink Research analyst Marc Goodman, in a research note Tuesday, said the deal “should help increase credibility for sustainable growth at the company.” Acadia’s shares closed Tuesday at $38.37, up just under 1%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze