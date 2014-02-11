Actelion 2013 sales and earnings beat expectations

Switzerland-based Actelion (SIX: ATLN), Europe’s largest biotech firm, has reported financial results for full-year 2013, showing that product sales grew 6% (at constant exchange rates) to 1.78 billion Swiss francs ($1.97 billion).
Core earnings for the year reached 619 million francs, up 20% (CER) and net profit of 453 million francs, resulting core earnings per share of 4.41, up 20% at CER, and beating the average analyst estimate of 4.38 francs. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast product sales of 1.76 billion francs and net profit of 361 million francs.
Forward guidance
The company said it expected core earnings growth in the low single digits (CER) in 2014, in constant compared with a previous forecast for at least stable core earnings. It has also forecast core earnings growth in the single-digit range for 2015.
