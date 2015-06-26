Actelion and Max Planck create new vaccines firm, Vaxxilon

Europe’s largest biotech firm Actelion (SIX: ATLN) today announced the creation of a start-up company, together with the German research organization Max Planck Society, in the field of synthetic carbohydrate vaccines.

The new firm, named Vaxxilon, aims to discover, develop, and commercialize synthetic carbohydrate vaccines. Vaxxilon has licensed exclusive rights to multiple preclinical vaccine candidates and additional technologies from Max-Planck Innovation GmbH, the technology transfer office of the Max Planck Society.

30 million euros funding