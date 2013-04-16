Wednesday 17 June 2026

Actelion posts healthy first-quarter 2013 results, forecasts double-digit growth in 2015

Biotechnology
16 April 2013

Switzerland-based Actelion (SIX: ATLN), Europe’s largest biotech firm, today (April 16) reported first-quarter 2013 results, with 5% growth (local currencies) in product sales to 432.8 million Swiss francs ($465.8 million). Operating income increased 85% to 124.0 million francs, compared with analysts’ forecast operating income of 92 million francs, the average of nine estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Net income came in at 97.9 million francs (+119%lc); core earnings were 168.5 million francs (+44%lc), and core earnings per share were 1.26 francs (+59%lc), with GAAP EPS on a fully diluted basis at 0.85 francs. Actelion’s share rose 3.7% to 54.30 francs in early morning trading.

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