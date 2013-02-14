Actelion posts strong earnings growth but flat sales for 2012

Switzerland-based Actelion (SIX: ATLN), Europe’s largest biotechnology firm, this morning reported 2012 financial results, with a 1% (-2% local currency) rise in net revenues to 1.72 billion Swiss francs ($1.88 billion).
Operating income was 421.5 million francs, compared with 12 million francs in 2011, and net income was 303.2 million francs translating into diluted earnings per share of 2.57 francs versus a negative 1.23 francs the previous year. Core earnings were 537.0 million francs, or 3.69 francs (+22%)
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