Actelion posts strong earnings growth but flat sales for 2012

Switzerland-based Actelion (SIX: ATLN), Europe’s largest biotechnology firm, this morning reported 2012 financial results, with a 1% (-2% local currency) rise in net revenues to 1.72 billion Swiss francs ($1.88 billion).

Operating income was 421.5 million francs, compared with 12 million francs in 2011, and net income was 303.2 million francs translating into diluted earnings per share of 2.57 francs versus a negative 1.23 francs the previous year. Core earnings were 537.0 million francs, or 3.69 francs (+22%)