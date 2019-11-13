Actelion pulls supplemental indication applications for Opsumit

Actelion Pharmaceuticals has decided to voluntarily withdraw the European and other health authority filings still under review to extend the indication of Opsumit (macitentan) to include the treatment of adults with inoperable chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH).
This decision was not driven by any safety concerns. Actelion, now one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), intends to generate additional data to support future CTEPH filings in Europe, USA and worldwide.
Opsumit is already on the market for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and generated sales of $347 million in the third quarter of the current year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze