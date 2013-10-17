Actelion’s PAH drugs boost 4% rise in sales

Swiss biotech firm Actelion (SIX: ATLN) has announced its financial results for the first nine months of 2013 revealing product sales of 1.32 billion Swiss francs ($1.4 billion), an increase of 4% in local currencies. The firm’s shares dropped 3.3% to 64.10 francs this morning on the news.

Earnings

Earnings were 496 million francs, an increase of 14% from 444 million francs in 2012, and core earnings are expected to grow into double digits. Fully diluted core earnings per share (EPS) were 3.60 francs, an increase of 21% in local currencies from 3.09 last year.