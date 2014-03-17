Actelion says COMPASS-2 bosentan study fails primary endpoint

Europe’s largest biotech company Actelion (SIX: ATLN) has announced disappointing results of COMPASS-2, a Phase IV, prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, event-driven study evaluating the effect of bosentan (brand name Tracleer) on the time to first morbidity or mortality event in patients with symptomatic pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) already treated with sildenafil.
Sildenafil, the active ingredient of Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) blockbuster erectile dysfunction drug Viagra, is also approved and marketed by the pharma giant under the trade name Revatio for the treatment of PAH.
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