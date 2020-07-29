Actemra/RoActemra fails to help patients with severe COVID-19 associated pneumonia

Since the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, and with no available vaccines or treatment, many dozens of existing medicines have been trialled in the setting, so far with few successes.
Adding to the list of failures is Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab), which did not meet the primary endpoint of the Phase III COVACTA study in hospitalized adult patients with severe COVID-19 associated pneumonia, marketer of the blockbuster immunosuppressive drug, Roche (ROG: SIX), announced today.
In addition, the key secondary endpoints, which included the difference in patient mortality at week four, were not met; however, there was a positive trend in time to hospital discharge in patients treated with Actemra/RoActemra. The COVACTA study did not identify any new safety signals for Actemra/RoActemra. Further analysis of the trial results is needed to fully understand the data. The results will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.
“People around the world are waiting for further effective treatment options for COVID-19 and we are disappointed that COVACTA did not demonstrate a benefit for patients in either clinical status or mortality at week four. We will continue to generate evidence to provide a more complete understanding of Actemra/RoActemra in COVID-19 associated pneumonia,” said Dr Levi Garraway, Roche’s chief medical officer and head of global product development, who added that the company “will keep working to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze