Actinium Pharma cleared to proceed with lomab-B trial

USA-based biotech Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) saw its shares tank 22.5% to $8.31 by midday Tuesday, despite the company reporting encouraging developments for its bone marrow transplant candidate.
Actium announced that the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) has completed the single ad hoc interim analysis of the pivotal Phase III SIERRA study of Iomab-B for bone marrow transplant (BMT) conditioning in patients over the age of 55 with active relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML).
Based on the DMC's review of unblinded data, including the study's primary endpoint of durable Complete Remission (dCR) of at least 180 days, it was recommended that the study continue as planned to full enrollment of 150 patients. Actinium did not receive the unblinded primary and secondary endpoint efficacy data from SIERRA.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
