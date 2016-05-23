Activists challenge granting of Sovaldi patent in India

Activists have decided to challenge the decision by India's Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademark to grant US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) the patent for the blockbuster hepatitis C drug Sovaldi (sofosbuvir) in India, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.
The company charges a $1,000 per pill (before rebates) in the USA. Though the price of the treatment in India is not expected to be very high due to local competition, with the generic version priced at a comfortable $13.71 per pill in India, domestic drugmakers planning to export the key raw material (API) or others planning to launch the drug in the country are bound to be hit, argue activists who have decided to take the patent office to court.
The USA-based Initiative for Medicines, Access and Knowledge (I-MAK) and the Delhi Network of Positive People (DNP+) have filed an appeal with the Delhi High Court challenging the Delhi Patent Office's decision to accord a patent for sofosbuvir.
