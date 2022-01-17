Adagio's ADG20 'has neutralization activity against Omicron'

US biopharma Adagio Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ADGI) has summarized recent findings reported in three separate publications that show ADG20, its lead monoclonal antibody (MAb), has neutralization activity against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, and outlined initiatives to address current and future SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.

Adagio, which closed Friday’s trading 8% higher after announcing the results, is evaluating ADG20 in its global Phase II/III trials for both the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

"The data support that ADG20 is among the few MAbs to demonstrate neutralizing activity against the Omicron variant and warrants its continued development"The company is now engaging with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding potential protocol updates to its trials, including an increased dose of ADG20 for the potential prevention and treatment of COVID-19 resulting from the Omicron variant.