Adagio rises, as it updates on ADG20 COVID-19 antibody program

15 November 2021
US biotech Adagio Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ADGI), which is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases, today provided an update on its lead COVID-19 antibody program, ADG20. Investor response was positive, with the firm’s shares up 7.5% at $20.58 in early trading.

“ADG20 continues to be the only monoclonal antibody in late-stage development that has the potential to offer a unique combination of potency, breadth of neutralization across known SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern as well as additional SARS-like viruses with pandemic potential, and durable protection against COVID-19 for up to one year. Further, our single injection delivery avoids the inconveniences associated with IV administration or multiple injections,” said Dr Lynn Connolly, chief medical officer of Adagio. Based on its combined attributes, “ADG20 has the potential to be a differentiated alternative for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 that may address the needs of these populations, and our commitment to its advancement is unwavering,” she noted.

“We’ve made significant progress over the course of 2021, and 2022 is set to be a landmark year for Adagio as we prepare for potential EUA submissions for ADG20 for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19,” said Tillman Gerngross, co-founder and chief executive of Adagio, adding: “We recently received clear feedback from the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] on a strategy to submit an EUA [emergency use authorization] for ADG20 for the prevention of COVID-19, and have initiated efforts to expand our clinical program to additional patient subsets, including immunocompromised individuals and children. Our commercial-readiness efforts are well underway and with a strong balance sheet, we are ready to move quickly to enable access to individuals in need of COVID-19 prevention and treatment options, if authorization and/or approval is granted.”

