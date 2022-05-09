ADC Therapeutics announces CEO transition

Swiss antibody-drug conjugate specialist ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) today announced that Chris Martin has stepped down as chief executive of the company.

Dr Martin will serve as a non-executive member of the company’s board of directors and chairman of the Science and Technology Committee. He will also serve as an advisor to the company for the next three months to ensure a seamless transition.

ADC Therapeutics is pleased to announce that Ameet Mallik has been appointed as its new CEO, based from ADC Therapeutics’ office in New Providence, New Jersey.