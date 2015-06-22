ADC Therapeutics appoints Chris Martin as chief executive

Switzerland-based ADC Therapeutics has appointed Chris Martin as its chief executive.

He was the co-founder of Spirogen and its chief executive officer leading up to its sale to MedImmune, the biologics R&D arm of AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) for $440 million. Dr Martin has served on the board of directors at ADC Therapeutics since 2012 and replaces Michael Forer who has been chief executive of the company since its formation.

Peter Corr, chairman of the board of ADCT, said: “Chris played an important role together with Michael Forer in the founding of ADC Therapeutics, and its business plan to develop proprietary PBD-based ADCs under license from Spirogen. He has contributed significantly to the business both as a board member and shareholder, and we are delighted that he has now joined the company as CEO as we move forward with 7 PBD-based ADCs into clinical development over the next two years. We believe that PBD-based ADCs are the next-generation of cancer drugs with the potential to make a large impact on cancer patients worldwide.”