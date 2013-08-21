Adimab enters collaborations with Celgene and Innovent; gets milestones

USA-based therapeutic antibody developer Adimab this week announced two new collaborations, one with US biotech major Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) and the other with Innovent Biologics, a leading Chinese antibody therapeutics and manufacturing company.

Under terms of the multi-target discovery collaboration with Celgene, Adimab will use its proprietary platform to generate therapeutic antibodies against multiple targets. Celgene will have the right to develop and commercialize all therapeutic antibodies resulting from the collaboration.

“We are very pleased to announce another major pharma partnership,” said Tillman Gerngross, chief executive and co-founder of Adimab, adding: “Celgene has developed a highly successful oncology and inflammation franchise, and we are excited to partner with them to support their expanding antibody-based therapeutic portfolio.”