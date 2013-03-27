Wednesday 17 June 2026

Advantages of Tivopath over currently used kidney cancer therapies seen by thought leaders

Biotechnology
27 March 2013

US and European oncologists surveyed by health care advisory firm Decision Resources agree that a therapy’s effect on overall survival and disease progression are the attributes that most influences their decisions regarding prescribing in advanced renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer). Clinical data and the opinions of interviewed thought leaders indicate that Aveo Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO)/Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503)/Kyowa Hakko Kirin’s (TYO: 4152) Tivopath (tivozanib) has advantages over currently used therapies on disease progression.

According to the DecisionBase 2013 report titled A Promising Immunotherapy Is on the Horizon. What Attributes Does It Need to Trump the Angiogenesis and mTOR Inhibitors?, surveyed US oncologists indicate that they would prescribe Tivopath to 30% of their pre-treated advanced renal cell carcinoma patients. However, owing to its Phase III clinical trial design and delay in reaching the already crowded market behind Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Inlyta (axitinib), Decision Resources forecasts that Tivopath will earn a more modest 11% patient share in the US pre-treated advanced renal cell carcinoma market by 2021.

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