Advaxis appoints Shelonitda Rosa as president of clinical development

Oncology immunotherapy specialist Advaxis (Nasdaq: ADXS) has appointed Shelonitda Rose as vice president of clinical development.
She brings more than 15 years of oncology and hematology clinical research. Dr Rose will oversee clinical development programs for the company’s Lm Technology platform. Most recently she served as director of oncology clinical research for pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK). Dr Rose designed, authored and executed clinical studies and developed the hematology strategy.
Daniel O’Connor, president and chief executive of Advaxis, said: "Within the past year, Advaxis has made steps to continue to strengthen our immunotherapy platform, requiring someone with Shelonitda's clinical expertise to manage our clinical development. She brings a wealth of experience monitoring clinical studies and has prior operational experience with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab), an agent we are exploring in combination with our immunotherapy candidate, ADXS-PSA. Her experience will be essential as we progress our combination studies and expand our clinical development program."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze