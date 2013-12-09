Advaxis rockets on out-licensing ADXS-HPV in Asia

Shares of US cancer drug developer Advaxis (Nasdaq: ADXS) leapt 22% to $4.38 in pre-market trading as the company revealed it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of ADXS-HPV with Global BioPharma (GBP), a Taiwan-based biotech company funded by a group of investors led by Taiwan Biotech (TBC).

TBC is one of the top five pharmaceutical companies in Taiwan and formed GBP solely to focus on the development and commercialization of ADXS-HPV for the treatment of human papillomavirus (HPV)-associated diseases. The GBP territory covers over 4 billion people with over 200,000 annual diagnoses of cervical cancer, accounting for roughly 40% of the world’s cases, according to WHO statistics.