Advent reveals two new cancer firms and major Roche deal

Two new cancer companies, PIC Therapeutics and Amphista Therapeutics, have been launched by Advent Life Sciences.

The British life sciences investment company also announced a partnership between one of its portfolio companies, Arrakis Therapeutics, and Swiss oncology giant Roche (ROG: SIX).

Boston, USA-based PIC has been founded with $5 million in seed money from Advent, and will focus on transforming the treatment of cancer through the selective modulation of oncogene translation.