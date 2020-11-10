Sunday 11 January 2026

Affimed up on news of Roivant deal worth potential $2 billion

Biotechnology
10 November 2020
affimed-logo-big

Immuno-oncology company Affimed made further gains in Tuesday’s market following its 9% jump on Monday.

The firm had just announced a licensing and strategic collaboration agreement with biotech holding company Roivant Sciences to develop and commercialize novel ICE molecules in oncology.

This collaboration grants Roivant a license to the preclinical molecule AFM32 and will also leverage Affimed’s proprietary redirected optimized cell killing (ROCK) platform to generate ICE molecules against targets not included in Affimed’s current pipeline.

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


