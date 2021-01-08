Affinivax gets $226 million to advance novel MAPS vaccine pipeline

US biotech Affinivax, which is pioneering the development of a novel class of vaccines with its MAPS (Multiple Antigen Presenting System) platform, today said it has closed a $226 million Series C financing, co-led by new investors Rock Springs Capital and Foresite Capital.
“We are very pleased to welcome Rock Springs Capital, Foresite Capital, and this high-quality group of new investors to Affinivax who share our bold and global vision for the company,” said Steven Brugger, chief executive of Affinivax., noting: “In addition to recognizing what we have already accomplished in advancing our MAPS platform to clinical validation, their strong commitment will support our aim to advance a new class of vaccines to protect children and adults against many challenging and resistant infectious diseases.”
Proceeds from the Series C financing will be used to continue advancing the company’s MAPS vaccine pipeline for a range of infectious diseases, including its lead pneumococcal vaccine candidates and first-in-class vaccine candidates targeting healthcare-associated infections where previous vaccine approaches have not been successful.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze