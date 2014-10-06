AfriCoLeish launches Phase III study on Gilead's AmBisome in treatment of visceral leishmaniasis

AfriCoLeish, the international research and development consortium formed by six research organizations from East Africa and Europe, has launched a Phase III clinical study to address the difficulty in treating visceral leishmaniasis in patients who are HIV-positive.
The study will assess the safety profile and efficacy of two treatments: one a combination of AmBisome (amphotericin B), and miltefosine, and the other just Ambisome alone. This will be the first randomized clinical trial in Africa to confirm the World Health Organization’s recommendation for HIV-VL treatment. AmBisome is manufactured by US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD).
Gondar and Abdurafi, two sites in northwest Ethiopia which has one of the highest burden areas in the world, have begun recruiting patients. Total treatment duration is 28 days, if the tests show that the patient is parasite-negative (at day 29). Thereafter, the patient will start a secondary prophylaxis treatment aimed at preventing VL relapses and a one-year follow-up phase. A total of 132 patients will be recruited for the trial.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze