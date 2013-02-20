Wednesday 17 June 2026

After 30 years of talking, Parliament finally approves EU unitary patent rules

Biotechnology
20 February 2013

After over 30 years of talks, in three separate voting sessions, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) on Tuesday approved a new regime that will cut the cost of a European Union patent by up to 80%, making it more competitive vis-a-vis the USA and Japan. MEPs cut costs for small firms and tailored the regime to their needs, in a compromise deal with the Council endorsed by Parliament, for the so-called "EU patent package" (unitary patent, language regime and unified patent court).

"Intellectual property must not stop at borders. The path towards the introduction of the EU patent was long and troubled, but ultimately it has been worth the effort," said Bernhard Rapkay (S&D, DE), the lead MEP on the regulation setting up a unitary patent protection system, "Today's vote is good news for EU economy and especially for European small- and medium enterprises (SMEs)", he added.

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