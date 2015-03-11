AgeneBio’s GB101 Alzheimer’s candidate restored brain function to pre-disease level

US privately-held biotech firm AgeneBio says that results from a Phase II clinical published in NeuroImage: Clinical show that its lead product candidate AGB101 restored brain network function and significantly improved memory in elderly patients with amnestic mild cognitive impairment (aMCI).
The Phase II trial was conducted by Johns Hopkins University and supported by a grant from the USA’s National Institutes of Health. AgeneBio is a spin out from Johns Hopkins.
AgeneBio's AGB101 is a proprietary once-a-day low-dose formulation of levetiracetam, an anti-epileptic commercialized for more than a decade with a well-characterized safety profile. AGB101 will be given to patients at approximately one-fifteenth of the dose most commonly prescribed for epilepsy.
