Agenus and VaxLogic licensing accord on QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant

US biotech firm Agenus (Nasdaq: AGEN) has entered into a non-exclusive license agreement with VaxLogic, a subsidiary of PharmLogic, headquartered in Florida, for the use of QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant in the development of select addiction, allergy and respiratory disease vaccine candidates.

This accord enables VaxLogic to immediately utilize the QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant in development for a nicotine addiction vaccine, and contemplates expansion into additional vaccine indications, eg: poison ivy, peanut allergy, insect allergy, shellfish allergy, allergic rhinitis, and allergic asthma. VaxLogic will develop these vaccine candidates using Agenus’ QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant and select defined antigens, with the objective of enhancing the immune response and boosting vaccine efficacy.

These vaccine candidates are in preclinical testing and are being developed by VaxLogic in collaboration with Cornell University. Under the terms of the licensing deal, Agenus will receive an upfront payment and certain milestone and royalty payments should the vaccine candidates advance through clinical development and regulatory approval. In addition, Agenus will acquire an equity stake in VaxLogic. Further financial details were not revealed.