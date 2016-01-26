Thursday 8 January 2026

Agilis Biotherapeutics names former Lundbeck executive Christopher Silber as CMO

Biotechnology
26 January 2016
agilisbig

Privately-held US biotech firm Agilis Biotherapeutics has appointed Christopher Silber as its chief medical officer.

Dr Silber has more than 25 years of clinical development leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry including orphan drug development, with extensive therapeutic experience in neuroscience. Prior to joining Agilis, he spent seven years at Denmark’s Lundbeck, a company specializing in brain disease, in senior management positions, including most recently vice president US Clinical Development Center.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr Silber with his leadership and background in clinical-regulatory development and strategic planning. Chris brings extensive scientific and clinical experience to Agilis that is directly aligned with our mission to help patients with rare CNS diseases,” stated Mark Pykett, president and chief executive of Agilis. “His extensive drug development experience makes him an ideal addition to Agilis’ team as we advance our gene therapy portfolio through successive stages of clinical study toward registration. We are delighted to have Chris lead Agilis’ clinical development programs and bring life-changing gene therapies to patients with devastating rare CNS [central nervous system] disorders in desperate need of treatment options,” Dr Pykett added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze