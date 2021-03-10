Sunday 11 January 2026

AgomAb Therapeutics raises $74 million in Series B financing

Biotechnology
10 March 2021
medicines_money_stock_large

Belgium’s AgomAb Therapeutics says it has closed a $74 million Series B financing round led by Redmile Group, which will further advance its lead compound AGMB-101.

There was also participation from Cormorant Asset Management. All previous investors also participated in the round, including Advent France Biotechnology, Andera Partners, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, Omnes Capital, Pontifax, and V-Bio Ventures.

The proceeds will be used to fund clinical proof-of-concept of the lead program AGMB-101, an HGF-mimetic agonistic antibody, which is currently progressing through investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies. The capital will also support further growth of the company’s pipeline of drug candidates designed to modulate regenerative pathways to induce functional organ recovery in acute and chronic diseases. In conjunction with the financing round, a Redmile representative will join the board of directors.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Growth factor specialist upsizes series B with help from Pfizer
13 July 2022
Biotechnology
Agomab raises $100 million to advance fibrosis-focused pipeline
11 October 2023
Pharmaceutical
Ablynx raises $82.8 million through share offering
2 June 2016
Biotechnology
Abingworth raises $582 million for fund supporting late-stage research
10 May 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze