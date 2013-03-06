AHF demands FDA reversal on use of Gilead's HIV prevention pill for women

Citing another failed clinical trial in women of the use of Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) AIDS drug Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate), as a form of Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV infection, the USA-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the nation’s largest HIV/AIDS non-profit medical provider, has urged the Food and Drug Administration to remove this indication for use by women citing insufficient data demonstrating the drug’s safety and efficacy.
Last year, the FDA approved the use of Truvada as prevention in certain populations despite modest clinical trial results supporting Gilead’s application for expanded use of its blockbuster AIDS drug, Truvada, as a means of preventing HIV infection in non-infected people (The Pharma Letter July 12, 2012).
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