AI Innovation Lab to guide drug discovery and more at BioNTech

British artificial intelligence specialist InstaDeep and German biotech firm BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) have deepened ties, embarking on a multi-year project to develop new technologies.
The agreement builds on an existing relationship between the firms, which was initiated in 2019.
The new collaboration is aimed at applying the latest advances in AI and machine learning to tackle a range of cancers and infectious diseases, among other things.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze